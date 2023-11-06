Who's Playing

Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Cal St.-Stanislaus 0-0, Saint Mary's 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will host the Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at University Credit Union Pavilion.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal St.-Stanislaus struggles in that department as they averaged 30.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Saint Mary's had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 25-6 record.

Everything came up roses for Saint Mary's against Cal St.-Stanislaus in their previous meeting back in December of 2021 as the team secured a 76-39 victory. Will Saint Mary's repeat their success, or does Cal St.-Stanislaus have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.