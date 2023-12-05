Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Clev. State 6-3, Saint Mary's 3-5

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will be playing at home against the Clev. State Vikings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Saint Mary's come into this contest with the #272 defense in the league, having only allowed 61 points per game on average this season.

The point spread may have favored Saint Mary's last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 63-60. Saint Mary's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Augustas Marciulionis, who scored 17 points along with 5 steals. Less helpful for Saint Mary's was Alex Ducas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans on Saturday, taking the game 69-58. The win was just what Clev. State needed coming off of a 94-69 loss in their prior contest.

The Gaels have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for the Vikings, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Going forward, Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 15.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gaels, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

