Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Gonzaga 23-6, Saint Mary's 24-6

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Saint Mary's Gaels are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at University Credit Union Pavilion. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Gonzaga comes in on seven and the Gaels on 16.

San Fran. typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Gonzaga proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 86-68 win over the Dons. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.2% better than the opposition, as Gonzaga's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Gonzaga to victory, but perhaps none more so than Graham Ike, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Ike has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last six times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Nolan Hickman, who scored 22 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's can now show off 13 landslide victories after their most recent contest on Thursday. They took their contest on the road with ease, bagging a 83-57 victory over the Waves. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-28.

Luke Barrett and Augustas Marciulionis were among the main playmakers for Saint Mary's as the former scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and three steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists. Barrett is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Alex Ducas was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Bulldogs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 23-6 record this season. As for the Gaels, their victory was their ninth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 24-6.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gonzaga haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Gonzaga and the Gaels were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Saint Mary's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Saint Mary's is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Gonzaga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Gonzaga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Mary's.