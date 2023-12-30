Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Mary's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 39-19 lead over Kent State.

If Saint Mary's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-6 in no time. On the other hand, Kent State will have to make due with a 7-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Kent State 7-4, Saint Mary's 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Kent State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak last Thursday. They took a 84-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ducks.

Kent State's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyem Freeman, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Freeman has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Mary's last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-64 to the Bears. Saint Mary's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Augustas Marciulionis, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

The Golden Flashes' loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for the Gaels, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kent State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 10.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

