Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 5-6, Saint Mary's 6-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Coming off a loss in a game Middle Tennessee was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Blue Raiders couldn't handle the Bruins and fell 75-65. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 140.5 point over/under.

Despite the defeat, Middle Tennessee got a solid performance out of Elias King, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds. King continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Saint Mary's ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Rebels, the Gaels got past the Rebels on a last-second layup. The win was familiar territory for Saint Mary's who now have three in a row.

Saint Mary's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Luke Barrett, who scored four points along with eight rebounds, and Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. Those 16 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Saint Mary's was Alex Ducas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Blue Raiders now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Gaels, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

While only Saint Mary's took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This will be Middle Tennessee's first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 15-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 120.5 points.

