Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Mary's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against N. Kentucky.

Saint Mary's entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will N. Kentucky step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: N. Kentucky 7-5, Saint Mary's 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Mary's. They will be home for the holidays to greet the N. Kentucky Norse at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Saint Mary's entered their tilt with Middle Tennessee with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Gaels took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 71-34 victory over the Blue Raiders. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Saint Mary's did.

Harry Wessels was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Saint Mary's was Aidan Mahaney's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Norse beat the Colonels 85-75 on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Kentucky.

The Gaels' win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Norse, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 15.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

