Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Portland 7-9, Saint Mary's 11-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Saint Mary's. The Saint Mary's Gaels and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Saint Mary's waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 68-64 W over the Lions.

Augustas Marciulionis was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Portland finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They walked away with a 78-64 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Portland can attribute much of their success to Tyler Robertson, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Harris, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds.

The Gaels are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Pilots, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Mary's strolled past Portland in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 81-64. Does Saint Mary's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Portland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 19.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.