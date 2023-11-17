Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: San Diego State 2-1, Saint Mary's 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Saint Mary's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 9:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. Saint Mary's might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Sunday.

The point spread may have favored Saint Mary's last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Harry Wessels put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 11 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego State proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Beach by a score of 88-76.

Among those leading the charge was Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Micah Parrish, who earned 13 points.

The Gaels' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Aztecs, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Saint Mary's beat San Diego State 68-61 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Does Saint Mary's have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Diego State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

San Diego State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Saint Mary's.