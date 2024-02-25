Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Mary's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead San Diego 43-30.

Saint Mary's entered the matchup having won 14 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 15, or will San Diego step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: San Diego 16-12, Saint Mary's 22-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN University

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

San Diego has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion. San Diego must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 22.5-point spread they're up against.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 82-69 to the Broncos.

San Diego's loss came about despite a quality game from Deuce Turner, who scored 28 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Wayne McKinney III, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's entered their tilt with the Dons with 13 consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 14. The Gaels managed a 70-66 win over the Dons on Tuesday.

Saint Mary's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Alex Ducas, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, and Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The Toreros' defeat dropped their record down to 16-12. As for the Gaels, they are on a roll lately: they've won 19 of their last 20 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season.

San Diego came up short against the Gaels in their previous meeting back in January, falling 81-70. Can San Diego avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 22.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gaels, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last 5 years.