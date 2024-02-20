Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: San Fran. 21-6, Saint Mary's 21-6

What to Know

San Fran. is 1-9 against the Gaels since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with San Fran. sitting on six straight wins and the Gaels on 13.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact San Fran. proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 82-59 margin over the Lions.

San Fran. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ndewedo Newbury out in front who scored 16 points. Newbury didn't help San Fran.'s cause all that much against the Broncos last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Williams, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's stacked an 11th blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Waves 103-59 at home. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 117 points.

Saint Mary's can attribute much of their success to Augustas Marciulionis, who scored 28 points along with six assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Marciulionis has scored all season. Alex Ducas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Dons are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Gaels, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-6.

San Fran. is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep San Fran.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs the Gaels over their last nine matchups.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a solid 7-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Fran..