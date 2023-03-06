Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Saint Mary's

Regular Season Records: Brigham Young 19-14; Saint Mary's 25-6

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #17 Saint Mary's Gaels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of last year. BYU and the Gaels are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 6 at Orleans Arena in the fourth round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while Saint Mary's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday BYU proved too difficult a challenge. BYU came out on top against Loyola Marymount by a score of 73-63. BYU can attribute much of their success to guard Rudi Williams, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Gaels came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs two weeks ago, falling 77-68. One thing holding Saint Mary's back was the mediocre play of guard Aidan Mahaney, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Saint Mary's' loss took them down to 25-6 while Brigham Young's win pulled them up to 19-14. We'll see if the Gaels can steal BYU's luck or if BYU records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.00

Odds

The Gaels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Brigham Young.