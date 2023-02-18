Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Brigham Young 16-13; Saint Mary's 23-5

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars and the #17 Saint Mary's Gaels are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at University Credit Union Pavilion. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Saint Mary's won 57-56, we could be in for a big score.

The Cougars came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 81-74. A silver lining for BYU was the play of guard Rudi Williams, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday the Gaels sidestepped the San Diego Toreros for a 62-59 win. Saint Mary's' center Mitchell Saxen looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.

BYU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Saint Mary's' victory lifted them to 23-5 while Brigham Young's defeat dropped them down to 16-13. We'll see if Saint Mary's can repeat their recent success or if the Cougars bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $117.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Brigham Young.