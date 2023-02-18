Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ Saint Mary's
Current Records: Brigham Young 16-13; Saint Mary's 23-5
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars and the #17 Saint Mary's Gaels are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at University Credit Union Pavilion. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Saint Mary's won 57-56, we could be in for a big score.
The Cougars came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 81-74. A silver lining for BYU was the play of guard Rudi Williams, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday the Gaels sidestepped the San Diego Toreros for a 62-59 win. Saint Mary's' center Mitchell Saxen looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.
BYU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Saint Mary's' victory lifted them to 23-5 while Brigham Young's defeat dropped them down to 16-13. We'll see if Saint Mary's can repeat their recent success or if the Cougars bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $117.00
Odds
The Gaels are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Brigham Young.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Saint Mary's 57 vs. Brigham Young 56
- Feb 19, 2022 - Saint Mary's 69 vs. Brigham Young 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Brigham Young 52 vs. Saint Mary's 43
- Feb 27, 2021 - Brigham Young 65 vs. Saint Mary's 51
- Jan 14, 2021 - Brigham Young 62 vs. Saint Mary's 52
- Mar 09, 2020 - Saint Mary's 51 vs. Brigham Young 50
- Feb 01, 2020 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Saint Mary's 79
- Jan 09, 2020 - Saint Mary's 87 vs. Brigham Young 84
- Jan 24, 2019 - Brigham Young 71 vs. Saint Mary's 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Saint Mary's 88 vs. Brigham Young 66
- Mar 05, 2018 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Saint Mary's 72
- Jan 25, 2018 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Brigham Young 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - Saint Mary's 74 vs. Brigham Young 64
- Mar 06, 2017 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Brigham Young 50
- Feb 18, 2017 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Brigham Young 57
- Jan 05, 2017 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Brigham Young 68
- Feb 04, 2016 - Brigham Young 70 vs. Saint Mary's 59
- Dec 31, 2015 - Saint Mary's 85 vs. Brigham Young 74