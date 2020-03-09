Saint Mary's vs. BYU odds, line: 2020 WCC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 72-48 run

The No. 15 BYU Cougars will look to continue their winning ways when they face the Saint Mary's, Calif., Gaels in the semifinals of the 2020 West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday in Paradise, Nev. The Cougars (24-7), who finished second in the conference at 13-3, have won nine in a row, while the Gaels (25-7), who tied for third in the WCC at 11-5 and are the third seed, advanced on Saturday with an 89-82 double-overtime win over Pepperdine in the quarterfinals.

Tip-off from Orleans Arena is set for 11:30 p.m. ET. The teams split during the regular season with the home team winning each matchup. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Saint Mary's vs. BYU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145.5. Before making any BYU vs. Saint Mary's picks, check out the 2020 WCC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saint Mary's vs. BYU spread: BYU -4.5

Saint Mary's vs. BYU over-under: 145.5 points

Saint Mary's vs. BYU money line: Saint Mary's +165, BYU -198

SM: Is 10th nationally in field-goal percentage at 48.3

BYU: Leads the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage at 42.3

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars, who are looking to break through and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, have qualified for it 11 times since 2001. BYU has also posted winning records in 15 consecutive seasons and won 20-plus games in 14 of them. The Cougars are a threat from the outside and have made double-digit 3-pointers in 16 games, a school record, and had two stretches of six games each where they made double-digit threes.

Senior forward Yoeli Childs, who averages a team-best 22.2 points and 8.9 rebounds, has been red hot of late, recording double-doubles in each of the past three games. In an 81-64 win over Pepperdine on Feb. 29, Childs poured in 38 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He has seven double-doubles on the season. In his only game against Saint Mary's, he scored 19 points.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Even so, the Cougars aren't a lock to cover the Saint Mary's vs. BYU spread. That's because the Gaels have had a lot of success under coach Randy Bennett, now in his 19th season at the school. Under Bennett, Saint Mary's has compiled a 438-181 (.708) record and has put together 17 consecutive winning seasons and is looking for back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history. The last time was in 2012 and 2013.

Senior guard Jordan Ford leads the Gaels in scoring at 21.2 points per game and is also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Ford has put together a four-game stretch of monster games, including a 42-point performance on Saturday against Pepperdine. He also had 28 at Gonzaga on Feb. 29 and 33 at Santa Clara on Feb. 27. He is averaging 21 points and 3.5 rebounds in two games against BYU this season.

How to make Saint Mary's vs. BYU picks

