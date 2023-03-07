Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Saint Mary's

Regular Season Records: Gonzaga 27-5; Saint Mary's 26-6

What to Know

The #16 Saint Mary's Gaels and the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 7 at Orleans Arena in the fifth round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. The Gaels will be seeking to avenge the 77-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 25th.

The Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Saint Mary's proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Mary's was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cougars, winning 76-69. Saint Mary's' guard Alex Ducas looked sharp as he had 23 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Monday. They captured a comfortable 84-73 win over the San Francisco Dons. Gonzaga relied on the efforts of forward Drew Timme, who had 17 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Anton Watson, who had 20 points along with seven boards.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Gaels rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.6 on average. But the Bulldogs come into the game boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 87.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Saint Mary's.