Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga odds: Picks from oddsmaker on 16-6 college hoops heater

A riveting West Coast Conference showdown between two top-15 teams tips off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday when the Saint Mary's Gaels host the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a nationally-televised game on ESPN2. The Gaels are 2.5-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 147.5.



Before picking either side, you need to read what Vegas legend Kenny White -- who has put together an impressive 16-6 run picking college hoops games -- has to say.

On Thursday, White made another strong pick involving West Coast teams by confidently selecting UCLA +9. He wisely recognized that the Bruins' eight-man rotation matched up well against a strong Arizona squad. The result: UCLA not only covered the spread but won in an upset, 82-74, allowing White to cash with a ton of points to spare.



White, the Vegas oddsmaker-turned-SportsLine expert with a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Gonzaga-Saint Mary's and locked in a confident against-the-spread pick.

We can tell you he's expecting a defensive contest and is leaning towards the Under, but what about the spread, which he's been on fire picking?



White knows the Gaels' best shot at covering the spread is point guard Emmett Naar's ability to dish the rock to the open man and knock down the open shot when Gonzaga's stifling defense kicks in.



But Gonzaga can cover the spread -- and win outright -- by locking down on super center Jock Landale, who torched Gonzaga for 26 points on 12-for-15 shooting last month in Spokane. The Zags want to get the ball out of his hands and make the Gaels' guards beat them from the perimeter.



Can the Zags exact sweet revenge for their lone conference loss or will Landale go off again for the Gaels, securing a phenomenal 20th consecutive win? White knows there's one team has a major flaw that will be their undoing. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.



So which side of Gonzaga-Saint Mary's do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Gonzaga-Saint Mary's, and see what major flaw dooms one side, all from the Vegas legend who has absolutely crushed college basketball, and find out.