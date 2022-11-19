Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Hofstra 4-0; Saint Mary's 4-0

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride are on the road again Saturday and play against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at University Credit Union Pavilion. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Pride were able to grind out a solid victory over the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, winning 85-76. Hofstra's Aaron Estrada looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's strolled past the Southern Jaguars with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 72-54. Saint Mary's got double-digit scores from five players: center Mitchell Saxen (17), guard Aidan Mahaney (16), guard Alex Ducas (14), guard Logan Johnson (11), and forward Kyle Bowen (10).

Hofstra is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought Hofstra up to 4-0 and the Gaels to 4-0. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pride have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Saint Mary's' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.