Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: New Mexico St. 5-3; Saint Mary's 8-3

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies' road trip will continue as they head to University Credit Union Pavilion at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Aggies had enough points to win and then some against the Duquesne Dukes on Sunday, taking their matchup 73-60.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's beat the San Diego State Aztecs 68-61 this past Saturday. Guard Aidan Mahaney (20 points) was the top scorer for Saint Mary's.

New Mexico St. have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought New Mexico St. up to 5-3 and Saint Mary's to 8-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them 20th in college basketball. As for the Gaels, they enter the game with only 56.4 points allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 13-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against New Mexico St. in the last eight years.