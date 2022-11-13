Who's Playing

North Texas @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: North Texas 1-0; Saint Mary's 2-0

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will play host again and welcome the North Texas Mean Green to University Credit Union Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday. The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory.

Everything went Saint Mary's' way against the Vermont Catamounts this past Thursday as they made off with a 79-53 win. Saint Mary's got double-digit scores from five players: guard Logan Johnson (15), guard Alex Ducas (14), guard Luke Barrett (12), center Mitchell Saxen (11), and forward Kyle Bowen (10). Barrett had some trouble finding his footing against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, North Texas beat the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm 53-47 last week.

We'll see if the Mean Green have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.36

Odds

The Gaels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.