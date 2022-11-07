Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Saint Mary's

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at University Credit Union Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Gaels went 26-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the UCLA Bruins 72-56. Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was on the positive side of .500 (19-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Saint Mary's was ninth best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 60.6 on average. But the Golden Eagles ranked fourth in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 83.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The Gaels have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.82

Odds

The Gaels are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.