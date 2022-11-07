Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Saint Mary's

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Saint Mary's Gaels are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Oral Roberts was on the positive side of .500 (19-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Saint Mary's went 26-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the UCLA Bruins 72-56.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles were fourth best in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 83.3 on average. But Saint Mary's ranked ninth in college basketball in points allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 60.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.