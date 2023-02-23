Who's Playing

Pacific @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Pacific 13-16; Saint Mary's 24-5

What to Know

The #15 Saint Mary's Gaels are 10-1 against the Pacific Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Saint Mary's and Pacific will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Gaels are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Mary's beat the Brigham Young Cougars 71-65 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Saint Mary's was guard Logan Johnson, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds. Johnson's performance made up for a slower game against the San Diego Toreros last Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Pacific as they fell 90-88 to the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday. Six players on the Tigers scored in the double digits: guard Judson Martindale (19), guard Keylan Boone (15), guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (13), guard Moe Odum (11), guard Luke Avdalovic (10), and guard Tyler Beard (10).

The Gaels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Saint Mary's is now 24-5 while Pacific sits at 13-16. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Mary's enters the matchup with only 58.9 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Tigers are stumbling into the contest with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Pacific.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 19-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's have won ten out of their last 11 games against Pacific.