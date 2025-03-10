For the third year in a row, the Saint Mary's Gaels won at least a share of the WCC regular-season title and now they'll take on the Pepperdine Waves in the WCC Tournament semifinals on Monday. Saint Mary's is the No. 1 seed in the WCC after going 27-4 on the season and 17-1 in the conference while Pepperdine is seeded ninth with a 13-21 record and a 4-14 mark in the league. As one of the dominant forces in the conference, Saint Mary's has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups in this rivalry and is also 7-3 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Gaels are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's picks or 2025 WCC Tournament bets, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's:

Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine spread: Saint Mary's -19.5

Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine over/under: 133.5 points

Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine money line: Saint Mary's -4545, Pepperdine +1525

Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Saint Mary's

The Gaels are currently ranked 21st in the AP Top 25 and they should be well-rested after enjoying the last three days off while their opponent had to grind through three conference tournament games already. When it was last in action on March 1, Saint Mary's scored a 74-64 win over Oregon State to close out its regular season as outright champions of the WCC.

The only loss that Saint Mary's suffered in conference play came on Feb. 6 at San Francisco, and the Gaels only lost that contest by a point. Saint Mary's also had neutral-court wins over Nebraska and USC as well as a win at Utah and a season sweep of Gonzaga to further solidify its status as the 2025 NCAA Tournament contender.

Why you should back Pepperdine

Meanwhile, Pepperdine is hoping to live up to its nickname and ride a wave of momentum in the WCC Tournament. The Waves already have wins over Portland, Oregon State and Santa Clara on its march to the semifinals in games where they were 1, 10.5 and 15.5-point underdogs, respectively.

Moe Odum had 19 points, 13 assists and five rebounds in the quarterfinal win over Santa Clara on Sunday and Stefan Todorovic added 19 points of his own. Odum is averaging 22.3 points and 11.3 assists per game during the WCC Tournament and has recorded a double-double in four consecutive games.

How to make Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 142 combined points.

So who wins Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's in the 2025 WCC Tournament semifinals?