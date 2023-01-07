Who's Playing

Portland @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Portland 8-9; Saint Mary's 13-4

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels are 10-0 against the Portland Pilots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Gaels and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory.

Saint Mary's made easy work of the Academy of Art Urban Knights on Tuesday and carried off an 84-64 victory.

Meanwhile, Portland's 2022 ended with a 71-58 defeat against the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday. Forward Kristian Sjolund did his best for Portland, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 55% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Saint Mary's' win lifted them to 13-4 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Gaels can repeat their recent success or if the Pilots bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.