Saint Mary's vs. San Diego odds, line: 2019 WCC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The San Diego Toreros will try to extend their run Monday when they face the Saint Mary's Gaels in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. San Diego (20-13), the No. 7 seed in the tournament, won three games in three days to reach the semis, beating its opponents by an average of 20 points. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Saint Mary's (20-11) has won seven of nine games, with its only losses coming to the nation's No. 1 team, Gonzaga. Unlike San Diego, the Gaels enter Monday's matchup well-rested, not having played since March 2. Tip-off between the Gaels and the Toreros is at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday at the Orleans Arena.

The Gaels are favored by five in the latest odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 128. Before making any Saint Mary's vs. San Diego picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Saint Mary's vs. San Diego. We can tell you it is leading over, and it has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that St. Mary's swept both meetings against San Diego this season. The Gaels have been led by guard Jordan Ford and forward Malik Fitts. Ford is averaging a team-high 21.5 points while shooting 43.2 percent on three-pointers. Fitts is second on the team in scoring (15.4) and leads the school in rebounding (7.6).

In the first meeting against San Diego, Fitts scored a game-high 24 points while Ford added 21, which included four treys. In the most recent contest against the Toreros, Ford scored 21, while Fitts had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

But just because the Gaels swept San Diego during the regular season doesn't mean they'll cover the Saint Mary's vs. San Diego spread on Monday.

The model also knows the Toreros has a senior-laden lineup that is playing with a sense of urgency. San Diego starts four seniors, including forward Isaiah Pineiro, who leads the team in both scoring (19.2) and rebounding (9.5).

At the conference tournament, defense has carried the Toreros. They've limited their opponents to just 49.7 points per game. "Saint Mary's has its hands full,'' BYU coach Dave Rose said after San Diego held his team was to a season-low 57 points.

So who wins Saint Mary's vs. San Diego? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saint Mary's vs. San Diego spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.