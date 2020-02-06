Saint Mary's vs. San Diego odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model

A West Coast Conference battle is on tap Thursday between the Saint Mary's Gaels and the San Diego Toreros at 11 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego is 8-16 overall and 5-6 at home, while Saint Mary's is 19-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. Saint Mary's has won three consecutive games against San Diego, and is 3-0 against the spread in those contests.

Saint Mary's has been better against the spread this season than has San Diego, as the Gaels are 12-11 ATS vs. the Toreros' 9-13-1 ATS mark. The Gaels are favored by 11 points in the latest San Diego vs. Saint Mary's odds, while the Over-Under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Saint Mary's vs. San Diego picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Mary's vs. San Diego. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for San Diego vs. Saint Mary's:

Saint Mary's vs. San Diego spread: Toreros +11

Saint Mary's vs. San Diego: 133.5 points

Saint Mary's vs. San Diego money line: San Diego +494, Saint Mary's -708

What you need to know about San Diego

San Diego lost its third straight game Saturday, coming up short against the Pacific Tigers 66-58. Braun Hartfield led the way for San Diego with 27 points and seven rebounds. Finn Sullivan added 11 points off the bench.

Hartfield leads San Diego in scoring at 13.7 points per game. The Toreros are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games, and are 0-5 against the spread in their last five home contests.

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's saw its four-game winning streak snapped Saturday by BYU, falling to the Cougars 81-79. Malik Fitts led Saint Mary's with 29 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Ford added 18 points, Alex Ducas scored 11 points and Dan Fotu chipped in 10 points.

Ford leads Saint Mary's in scoring at 21.1 points per game. The Gaels are 5-0 against the spread in their last five game, and are also 7-1 against the spread in their last eight road games.

How to make Saint Mary's vs. San Diego picks

The model has simulated San Diego vs. Saint Mary's 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Mary's vs. San Diego? And which side of the spread cashes in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the San Diego vs. Saint Mary's spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.