Who's Playing

No. 22 San Diego State @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: San Diego State 7-2; Saint Mary's 7-3

What to Know

The #22 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

San Diego State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Troy Trojans on Monday, but they still walked away with a 60-55 win. The Aztecs' guard Matt Bradley filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Missouri State Bears on Wednesday as they made off with a 66-46 victory. The Gaels can attribute much of their success to center Mitchell Saxen, who had 19 points in addition to six boards. Saxen hadn't helped his team much against the Houston Cougars on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Saxen's points were the most he has had all season.

The Aztecs are now 7-2 while Saint Mary's sits at 7-3. San Diego State and Saint Mary's are both 5-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Series History

San Diego State have won both of the games they've played against Saint Mary's in the last eight years.