The Saint Mary's Gaels (20-3, 10-0 WCC) will try to expand their lead atop the West Coast Conference when they face the second-place San Francisco Dons (18-6, 8-3) on Thursday night. Saint Mary's extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 62-58 win over rival Gonzaga on Saturday, and it also opened a three-game lead for first place. San Francisco has won four of its last five games, including a 75-51 win over Washington State last weekend. The Dons' lone loss during that stretch came on the road against Saint Mary's on Jan. 23.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Saint Mary's is favored by 6.5 points in the latest San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's odds, while the over/under is 131.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any St. Mary's vs. San Francisco picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Saint Mary's-San Francisco. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's spread: Saint Mary's -6.5

San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's over/under: 131.5 points

San Francisco vs. Saint Mary's money line: Saint Mary's: -263, San Francisco: +212

Why San Francisco can cover

San Francisco is in a revenge spot after losing to Saint Mary's on the road several weeks ago. The Dons have been playing their best basketball of the season outside of that loss, winning four of their last five games. They have won all four of those games by double digits, including a 75-51 blowout win over Washington State on Saturday.

Senior guard Marcus Williams scored a game-high 17 points on 6 of 15 shooting, while sophomore forward Junjie Wang had 16 points and five rebounds. Senior guard Malik Thomas is one of the top scorers in college basketball, averaging 19.7 points per game, but he missed the last game due to an arm injury. The Dons are riding a 14-game home winning streak and are in a strong scheduling spot as they wrap up a three-game homestand. See which team to pick here.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Saint Mary's continues to widen its lead atop the WCC standings, with the Gaels looking like they will clinch the regular-season title sometime in the middle of February. They are a perfect 10-0 in conference play, including their 20-point win in the first meeting between these teams. Sophomore forward Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points on 10 of 14 shooting, while senior center Mitchell Saxen had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Gaels added road wins at Washington State and Santa Clara before taking down rival Gonzaga in a massive contest on Saturday. Freshman guard Mikey Lewis had 16 points off the bench, while Saxen added nine points and 11 rebounds. Saint Mary's has covered the spread in eight of its last nine games, and it is 9-2 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

