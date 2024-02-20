The No. 18 Saint Mary's Gaels will face off against the San Francisco Dons in a West Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday. Both teams are 21-6 overall with Saint Mary's 12-3 at home, while San Francisco is 6-3 on the road. Saint Mary's defeated San Francisco, 77-60, on Jan. 20 in San Francisco in their first matchup of the season for the Gaels' ninth straight head-to-head victory.

Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco spread: Saint Mary's -7

Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco over/under: 132.5 points

Saint Mary's vs. San Francisco money line: Saint Mary's: -308, San Fran.: +247

SF: San Francisco is 7-0 ATS with 2-3 days off and last played on Saturday

SM: Saint Mary's is 4-0 ATS over its last four games

What you need to know about San Francisco

San Francisco enters on a six-game winning streak, most recently defeating Loyola Marymount, 82-59, on Saturday. The Dons shot 54.1% from the field on Saturday as they've shot better than 50% from the field in four of their last five games. They have the second-best scoring offense in the WCC in conference games this season, averaging 81.3 points per game. San Francisco is shooting 49% from the field over those contests, which is third-best in the WCC.

Junior forward Jonathan Mogbo is second in WCC contests in scoring, averaging 17.1 ppg over 12 conference matchups. He also leads in rebounding at 11 boards per contest and has four double-doubles over his last six contests. The 6-foot-8 athletic forward is averaging 16 points and 10.3 rebounds over his last six contests and is third in college basketball in shooting percentage (66.7%) on the year. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

No. 18 Saint Mary's is 12-0 in WCC play this season and enters on a 13-game winning streak and winner of 18 of its last 19 contests. The Gaels struggled to open the season with some challenging non-conference games, going 3-5 over its first eight contests, but they are playing more like the program that has made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons as of late. To say Saint Mary's has a stout defense doesn't even serve justice as the Gaels are allowing 11 points fewer than anyone else in WCC games. The Gaels are allowing 56.7 ppg over their 12-0 conference start.

Saint Mary's is holding opponents to the lowest field-goal percentage (39.5%) and they are the second-best rebounding team in the conference. Offensively, the Gaels rely on a more balanced approach and they don't have an individual scorer ranking in the top 10 in the WCC. Sophomore guard Aidan Mahaney leads the team with 14 ppg as one of four players averaging at least 10 ppg this season. Mahaney had 22 points in St. Mary's first meeting against San Francisco with Joshua Jefferson adding 21 points in the victory. See which team to pick here.

