The Saint Mary's Gaels will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at midnight ET on Thursday at Anaheim Arena for the 2022 Wooden Legacy. Saint Mary's went 26-8 a season ago to make the NCAA Tournament and is off to a 5-0 start, while Vanderbilt went 19-17 last year and is 2-2 on the season. The winner will go on to face the winner of Fresno State vs. Washington for the Wooden Legacy championship while the losers of the two respective games will play for third place.

Saint Mary's is 3-2 against the spread on the season while Vanderbilt is 2-2 against the number. The Gaels are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 125.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary's:

Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt spread: Saint Mary's -8.5

Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 125.5 points

Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt money line: Saint Mary's -420, Vanderbilt +320

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

The Gaels are now in their 22nd season under head coach Randy Bennett and his consistency as an international recruiter and defensive tactician has paid dividends for the program. Saint Mary's has made eight NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 18 years and reached 20 wins in 14 of 15 seasons with the outlier being a 24-game pandemic-shortened season in 2020-21.

Now Bennett's squad is off to another great start and he's following the tried-and-true formula of great defense and strong perimeter shooting. Saint Mary's is shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line as a team with Australian guard Alex Ducas leading the team in scoring (13.8 ppg) and shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Saint Mary's is only allowing opponents to score 51.6 points per game.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is now in its fourth season under former NBA All-Star and North Carolina legend Jerry Stackhouse, and last year was Stackhouse's first winning season in Nashville. However, the Commodores had a couple of early-season stumbles against Memphis and Southern Miss.

The Dores rebounded to earn an 89-87 overtime win over Temple and then routed Morehead State 76-43 last week to get back to .500. Jordan Wright has been with the program for each of Stackhouse's four years and he's leading the squad in scoring through four games (11.3 ppg).

