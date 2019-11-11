Saint Mary's vs. Winthrop: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Winthrop basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Mary's (home) vs. Winthrop (away)
Current Records: Saint Mary's 1-0; Winthrop 1-1
Last Season Records: Saint Mary's 22-11; Winthrop 18-12
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at McKeon Pavilion. Both teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Fresno State Bulldogs took down Winthrop 77-74.
Saint Mary's escaped with a win against the Wisconsin Badgers by the margin of a single basket, 65-63. Saint Mary's' G Jordan Ford filled up the stat sheet. He had 26 points.
Winthrop is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Saint Mary's' victory lifted them to 1-0 while Winthrop's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels were 133rd best (top 7%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.20%. Winthrop displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 68th in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 83.3 on average (top 2%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gaels are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as an 18-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Brother of MSU star Winston dies
The tragic incident took place Saturday night in Albion, Michigan
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall in trouble
Kevin Willard's Pirates play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans on Thursday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...