Saint Mary's vs. Winthrop: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's (home) vs. Winthrop (away)

Current Records: Saint Mary's 1-0; Winthrop 1-1

Last Season Records: Saint Mary's 22-11; Winthrop 18-12

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at McKeon Pavilion. Both teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Fresno State Bulldogs took down Winthrop 77-74.

Saint Mary's escaped with a win against the Wisconsin Badgers by the margin of a single basket, 65-63. Saint Mary's' G Jordan Ford filled up the stat sheet. He had 26 points.

Winthrop is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Saint Mary's' victory lifted them to 1-0 while Winthrop's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels were 133rd best (top 7%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.20%. Winthrop displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 68th in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 83.3 on average (top 2%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California

McKeon Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.