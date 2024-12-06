Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Manhattan 3-4, Saint Peter's 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Manhattan is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Saint Peter's Peacocks will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Jaspers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Manhattan will head out to face Saint Peter's after giving up their first home loss of the season on Friday. Manhattan fell to Le Moyne 81-77. The Jaspers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Manhattan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter's entered their tilt with Duquesne on Tuesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They skirted past the Dukes 62-59.

Saint Peter's can attribute much of their success to Mouhamed Sow, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Sow a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five).

Manhattan's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-4. As for Saint Peter's, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Manhattan was dealt a punishing 89-57 loss at the hands of Saint Peter's when the teams last played back in March. Can Manhattan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.