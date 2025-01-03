Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Quinnipiac 6-7, Saint Peter's 5-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Saint Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yanitelli Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, Quinnipiac needed a bit of extra time to put away Hofstra. They came out on top against the Pride by a score of 75-69.

Quinnipiac's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Paul Otieno, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Otieno a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (25%). Amarri Tice was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Quinnipiac smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Hofstra only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Saint Peter's, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on December 8th. They walked away with a 72-64 win over Delaware last Friday.

Mouhamed Sow was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 11 for 14 en route to 25 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Armoni Zeigler, who posted eight points along with 13 rebounds.

Quinnipiac's victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Saint Peter's, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Quinnipiac couldn't quite finish off Saint Peter's when the teams last played back in March and fell 62-60. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.