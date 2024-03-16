The fifth-seeded Saint Peter's Peacocks are taking aim at their second Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship over the past three years when they face the second-seeded Fairfield Stags on Saturday. The Peacocks (18-13, 12-8 MAAC), who stunned the nation with a run to to Elite Eight in 2022, rallied from a halftime deficit to oust top-seed Quinnipiac 62-60 on Friday in the 2024 MAAC Tournament semifinals. The Stags (22-11, 14-6 MAAC), who are on a four-game winning streak, outlasted third-seeded Marist 65-61 in the other semifinal. Fairfield won both regular-season meetings, 76-67 at home on Jan. 19, and 64-62 at Saint Peter's on Feb. 10.

Tipoff from the Jim Whealon Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 65-65, but Fairfield has won four of the last five meetings. The Stags are 3-point favorites in the latest Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 128. Before making any Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's:

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield spread: Fairfield -3

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield over/under: 128 points

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield money line: Fairfield -141, Saint Peter's +120

STP: The Peacocks are 19-11 against the spread this season

FAIR: The Stags are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Why Fairfield can cover

Senior guard Jalen Leach has been dominant over the past three games, including two 20-plus point performances. In a 96-92 win over Mount St. Mary's in the regular-season finale, he poured in 29 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. In the 68-63 quarterfinal win over Iona on Wednesday, Leach scored 22 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals. He scored 13 points and hauled down five boards, while adding two assists, two blocks and two steals in Friday's win over Marist. In 30 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, three assists and 1.9 steals in 32.9 minutes.

Also powering the Stags is senior guard Caleb Fields. He has been impressive, scoring 22 points, while adding four assists and two rebounds in the semifinal win over Marist. In the 68-63 quarterfinal victory over Iona on Wednesday, he scored 20 points and added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. In 30 games, including 28 starts, Fields is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why Saint Peter's can cover

Sophomore forward Corey Washington has reached double-digit scoring in 14 of the past 15 games, including in two games against regular-season champion Quinnipiac. In Friday's tournament semifinal win over the Bobcats, he finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. He poured in 21 points and grabbed seven boards in an 89-74 loss to Quinnipiac in the regular-season finale. In 23 games, including 20 starts, Washington is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.

Also helping power the Peacocks is senior Latrell Reid, who has scored 10 or more points 21 times, including two games with 20 or more. He has two double-doubles on the year, the last coming in an 89-57 win over Manhattan on March 3. In that game, he scored 15 points, while dishing out 17 assists. In 30 games, all starts, Reid is averaging 11.3 points, 4.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and one steal in 32.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

