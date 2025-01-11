Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Sam Houston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against FIU.

Sam Houston entered the match with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will FIU hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: FIU 7-9, Sam Houston 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

FIU is facing Sam Houston at the wrong time: Sam Houston suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell 76-68 to the Flames. The Bearkats just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Sam Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Lamar Wilkerson, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds, and Marcus Boykin, who posted 16 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

Sam Houston struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 10.4 per game.

Meanwhile, FIU ended up a good deal behind La. Tech on Thursday and lost 81-64. The Panthers haven't had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jayden Brewer, who scored 15 points. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Aybar, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Sam Houston's loss ended a 13-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-9. As for FIU, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Sam Houston has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given Sam Houston's sizable advantage in that area, FIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Sam Houston: they have a less-than-stellar 5-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Sam Houston is a big 7.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Sam Houston has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FIU.