Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Grambling 2-3, Sam Houston 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Trojan Arena. Grambling might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Sunday.

Grambling was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-37 bruising that the Cyclones dished out on Sunday. Grambling found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent.

Sam Houston can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They skirted past the Trojans 88-86. Having forecasted a close victory for Sam Houston, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Tigers now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Bearkats, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grambling have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Sam Houston is a big 9-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bearkats slightly, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Injury Report for Sam Houston

Souleymane Doumbia: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Cameron Huefner: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Grambling

No Injury Information