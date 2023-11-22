Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Grambling 2-3, Sam Houston 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grambling Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Trojan Arena. Grambling took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Sam Houston, who comes in off a win.

Even though Troy scored an imposing 86 points on Monday, Sam Houston still came out on top. The Bearkats skirted past the Trojans 88-86. Having forecasted a close victory for Sam Houston, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Grambling was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-37 bruising that the Cyclones dished out on Sunday. Grambling has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Grambling struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Iowa State racked up 20.

The Bearkats' victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for the Tigers, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.