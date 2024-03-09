Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Sam Houston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Jax. State.

Sam Houston entered the match having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Jax. State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Jax. State 14-16, Sam Houston 19-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Jax. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game Jax. State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Gamecocks had to settle for a 66-64 loss against the Aggies.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.6 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Thursday. They walked away with a 72-66 victory over the Bulldogs.

Jaden Ray was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 14 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. He didn't help Sam Houston's cause all that much against N. Mex. State back in February but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Kian Scroggins, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Gamecocks' defeat dropped their record down to 14-16. As for the Bearkats, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State was able to grind out a solid win over Sam Houston when the teams last played back in February, winning 79-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jax. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sam Houston is a solid 6-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Jax. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.