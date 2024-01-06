Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: La. Tech 10-5, Sam Houston 7-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

La. Tech had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their game at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 96-55 win over the Crusaders. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-23.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Crusaders at home to the tune of 93-53. That looming 93-53 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Sam Houston yet this season.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 10-5 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Bearkats, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

La. Tech couldn't quite finish off Sam Houston in their previous meeting back in December of 2019 and fell 71-68. Can La. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sam Houston and La. Tech both have 1 win in their last 2 games.