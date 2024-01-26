Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Sam Houston looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-37 lead against N. Mex. State.

If Sam Houston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-9 in no time. On the other hand, N. Mex. State will have to make due with a 9-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: N. Mex. State 9-10, Sam Houston 10-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

N. Mex. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Mex. State Aggies and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. N. Mex. State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Aggies were able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Raiders, taking the game 73-62.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Sam Houston's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 82-66 to the Flames.

The Aggies' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-10. As for the Bearkats, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-9.

N. Mex. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

N. Mex. State came up short against Sam Houston in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 75-62. Can N. Mex. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sam Houston is a 4.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Sam Houston has won both of the games they've played against N. Mex. State in the last 2 years.