Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Texas So. 2-6, Sam Houston 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Sam Houston is heading back home. They will welcome the Texas So. Tigers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 97-71, which was the final score in Sam Houston's tilt against Indiana on Tuesday.

Sam Houston struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Texas So. entered their match against Texas State on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Texas So. fell 72-59 to Texas State. The matchup marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Sam Houston now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Texas So., they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season.

Looking ahead, Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Sam Houston is a big 13-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.