Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Sam Houston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 33-23, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Sam Houston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, Texas State will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Texas State 4-5, Sam Houston 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will be home for the holidays to greet the Texas State Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Bearkats dodged a bullet and finished off the Warhawks 63-62.

Meanwhile, Texas State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 107-58 victory over the Bulldogs. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Texas State has managed all season.

The Bearkats pushed their record up to 6-5 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Bobcats, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sam Houston beat Texas State 69-62 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Will Sam Houston repeat their success, or does Texas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sam Houston is a 4.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.