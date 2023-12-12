Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-3, Sam Houston 5-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will be playing at home against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum. Sam Houston might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Bearkats came up short against the Bears and fell 69-60.

Even though they lost, Sam Houston were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Missouri State only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks were fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Tigers 110-63 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UL Monroe.

The Bearkats' loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Warhawks, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Sam Houston against UL Monroe when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 79-53 victory. Will Sam Houston repeat their success, or does UL Monroe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.