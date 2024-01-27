Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: UTEP 11-9, Sam Houston 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the UTEP Miners are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The timing is sure in Sam Houston's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while UTEP has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Sam Houston proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-67 victory over the Aggies.

Sam Houston relied on the efforts of Davon Barnes, who scored 20 points, and Souleymane Doumbia, who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Doumbia continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 93 points the game before, UTEP faltered in their match on Thursday. They fell 68-54 to the Bulldogs.

The Bearkats have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for the Miners, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-9.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Sam Houston's sizeable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sam Houston might still be hurting after the devastating 87-68 defeat they got from UTEP in their previous meeting back in December of 2015. Will Sam Houston have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.