Sam Houston State vs. Northern Colorado odds: Proven computer model locks in CIT 2018 semifinal picks

A stylistic contrast awaits Wednesday when Sam Houston State travels to Northern Colorado in the semifinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).



The home-standing Bears are 10.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 150.



The model knows the ability to dictate tempo will be pivotal. The Bears have one of the nation's most productive offensive units, averaging 80.7 points (No. 37 nationally). They have scored at least 80 in winning four of their last five games and have two double-digit CIT wins to their credit.



Northern Colorado beat San Diego 86-75 as a 4.5-point road underdog in its CIT quarterfinal. Andre Spight let the way with 26 points as the Bears hit nine 3-pointers.



Conversely, Sam Houston State prefers a grinding tempo that has proven effective in postseason college basketball.



The Bearkats have held each of their CIT opponents to fewer than 70 points and will need a similar effort to stand a chance of upsetting Northern Colorado. They also have limited tournament foes to 40 percent field-goal shooting.



Sam Houston State similarly made its way to the CIT semifinal by way of road upset, knocking off Texas-San Antonio as a five-point underdog. John Dewey III led four players in double-figures with 18 points and the Bearkats hit 27 of 34 free throws to secure the win.



Northern Colorado has covered five straight home games, but Sam Houston State is on a 4-1 overall ATS run of its own.



