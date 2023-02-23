Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Sam Houston

Current Records: California Baptist 15-12; Sam Houston 20-6

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers lost both of their matches to the Sam Houston Bearkats last season on scores of 68-73 and 35-65, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. California Baptist and Sam Houston will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went the Lancers' way against the Seattle Redhawks last Wednesday as they made off with an 84-63 victory.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston managed a 64-59 win over Tarleton State.

California Baptist is now 15-12 while the Bearkats sit at 20-6. California Baptist is 9-5 after wins this year, Sam Houston 13-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sam Houston have won both of the games they've played against California Baptist in the last nine years.