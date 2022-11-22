Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Northern Illinois 1-3; Sam Houston 4-0

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at noon ET on Tuesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Sam Houston should still be riding high after a win, while the Huskies will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between NIU and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Thursday was not particularly close, with NIU falling 68-50. Guard Keshawn Williams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston beat the Utah Utes 65-55 this past Thursday. Sam Houston can attribute much of their success to guard Qua Grant, who had 22 points.

The Huskies are now 1-3 while the Bearkats sit at 4-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: NIU has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Sam Houston's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 30.70%, which places them sixth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.