Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Southern Utah 19-9; Sam Houston 21-6

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC clash at 5:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Johnson Coliseum. Sam Houston is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Bearkats didn't have too much trouble with the California Baptist Lancers at home on Thursday as they won 56-45.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, winning 86-76.

Sam Houston is now 21-6 while Southern Utah sits at 19-9. Sam Houston is 14-6 after wins this year, the Thunderbirds 11-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.