Who's Playing
Southern Utah @ Sam Houston
Current Records: Southern Utah 19-9; Sam Houston 21-6
What to Know
The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC clash at 5:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Johnson Coliseum. Sam Houston is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Bearkats didn't have too much trouble with the California Baptist Lancers at home on Thursday as they won 56-45.
Meanwhile, Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, winning 86-76.
Sam Houston is now 21-6 while Southern Utah sits at 19-9. Sam Houston is 14-6 after wins this year, the Thunderbirds 11-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Southern Utah 86 vs. Sam Houston 74