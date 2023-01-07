Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-7; Sam Houston 11-4

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC clash at 5:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tarleton State winning the first 75-64 at home and the Bearkats taking the second 69-50.

Sam Houston entered their contest against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Sam Houston as they fell 72-68 to Grand Canyon.

Speaking of close games: the Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tarleton State proved too difficult a challenge. The Texans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 win.

The Bearkats are now 11-4 while Tarleton State sits at 8-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Sam Houston comes into the game boasting the fourth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.9. Tarleton State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 19.4 takeaways on average, good for fifth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sam Houston and Tarleton State both have one win in their last two games.