Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-7; Sam Houston 11-4

What to Know

A WAC battle is on tap between the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Tarleton State Texans at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tarleton State winning the first 75-64 at home and Sam Houston taking the second 69-50.

The Bearkats were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 72-68 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes. That makes it the first time this season Sam Houston has let down their home crowd.

Speaking of close games: the Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tarleton State proved too difficult a challenge. Tarleton State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 victory.

Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bearkats are now 11-4 while the Texans sit at 8-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston enters the game with 19.9 takeaways on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Tarleton State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the fifth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a big 9-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sam Houston and Tarleton State both have one win in their last two games.