Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Sam Houston

Current Records: UT Arlington 9-16; Sam Houston 18-6

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Johnson Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UT Arlington beat the UTRGV Vaqueros 64-58 last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. The Bearkats strolled past Abilene Christian with points to spare, taking the game 77-62.

UT Arlington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 10-12 all in all.

The wins brought UT Arlington up to 9-16 and Sam Houston to 18-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Bearkats' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 15th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Arlington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.